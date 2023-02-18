Soma Szebellédi is a Debrecen-based photojournalist and a photographer who studied media science and journalism at the University of Debrecen. He started teaching himself photography while working in the multimedia studio of the university, where he learned the trades of cameraman, editor, and radio host.

He went into the photojournalism and photography business after his studies, but also worked on cruise ships for a change of pace. After the Russian invasion, he decided to go to Ukraine as a volunteer. Soma has been an avid activist for democratic values, and animal rights, but his focus is on the war in Ukraine and the plight of its people.

During his trips to the besieged country, he has worked with local volunteers repairing damaged buildings and turning them into livable habitats for those who have lost their homes. He spent the time in between such projects to meet the locals, to hear their stories, explore and learn the land and its culture. He wanted to find out how Ukrainians cope with the brutality and misery of war. He started taking photos to offer a glimpse into a life of tremendous hardships and to present the mad reality of evil and the striking courage that came to meet it.

Date: 24th February 4:30 p.m.

Venue: American Corner Debrecen (19/D Bee Square)

Program: Opening of “To Remain Human”: An exhibition of photographs taken in Ukraine by Soma Szebellédi