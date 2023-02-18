Body Parts of a Person Found in Three Different Locations in Paks (18+)

Paks police initiated proceedings and issued a warrant for an unknown body on Thursday. According to the official information, “the body was found in three completely separate places”, the skull bone, torso and lower limbs were found in different places.

The police also stated that they could not perform the so-called dental status examination on the corpse, “because the lower jaw was missing” and “there were also no visible teeth in the upper jaw part of the skull bone.”

So far, all that can be known about the body is that it was wearing a short-sleeved cotton T-shirt, a blue knitted cotton cardigan, socks and black shoes. Due to the decomposition of the body, the color of the T-shirt could not be determined, but it had the words Caribbean island on it, and the victim’s feet may have been 38-39. Police didn’t say whether the person was a man or a woman, they could only tell that the person’s hair was gray-brown. It is also not clear from the police search how far apart the body parts were found, or whether there was suspicion of alien involvement in the case.



telex.hu

pixabay