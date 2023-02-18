14th AAFCA Awards is Coming Soon

One of the most prominent African American film celebrations, the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards ceremony will be held on March 1st at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles.

Comedian and Documentary Producer Roy Wood Jr. (The Neutral Ground and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) will host the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards on March 1st – announced by The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA).

Roy Wood Jr. is a comedian, an Emmy-nominated documentary producer for the PBS documentary The Neutral Ground, a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-nominated The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which he will guest host later this spring, and is the host of Comedy Central’s award-winning podcast, The Daily Show: Beyond the Scenes. Wood recently co-starred alongside Jon Hamm in Paramount Pictures’ long-awaited Fletch remake, Confess, Fletch, and has recently been seen in ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Last O.G.’ & ‘Space Force.’

Forbes has declared he is “One of comedy’s best journalists,” Entertainment Weekly has described his thought-provoking comedy as “. . . charismatic crankiness. . .” and Variety Magazine named him “One of 10 Comics to Watch in 2016.”

Wood also will host the annual White House Correspondents dinner in April 2023 is turning into a banner year for the in-demand comedian.

Winners of this year’s AAFCA Awards include “The Woman King” for Best Picture with Gina Prince-Bythewood for Best Director, ”The Inspection” star Jeremy Pope for Best Actor, “Till” star Danielle Deadwyler for Best Actress, as well as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress and Brian Tyree Henry for Best Supporting Actor for “Causeway”.

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the world’s premiere body of Black film critics, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African-descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio, broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit AAFCA.com.

– Vida Virág –

Main picture: aafca.com