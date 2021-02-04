14-Year-Old Girl Attacked in Debrecen

On Wednesday afternoon, the headmaster of a primary school reported to the police that one of their students had been attacked in Debrecen at the Csapókert railway station.

According to the 14-year-old girl, an elderly man grabbed her arm on the platform and wanted to drag her into a restroom. The young girl bit her attacker’s hand, so she was able to get rid of the man and escape. When she returned to school, she immediately told her teachers what had happened to her.



The police began to search for the attacker immediately, and thanks to the rapid collection of data, they learned that the man had boarded a train heading for Hajdúhadház.

Debrecen police informed their colleagues in Hajdúhadháza, who were thus already waiting for the alleged perpetrator at the station, where he was captured and then taken to the headquarters.



At the Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters, proceedings were instituted against the 61-year-old man in custody, for attacking a person under the age of 18, and for a well-founded suspicion of violating personal liberty for a vile reason. The police initiated his arrest.

debreceninap.hu