On 4th February, a traffic accident happened at the intersection of Kishegyesi road and Pesti street, Debrecen.

During the police investigation, buses 11, 34, 35, 36 and 42 in the direction of Segner Square / Nagyállomás run on the Mester Street – Bethlen Street – Hatvan Street – Segner Square route.



Buses do not stop at Pesti utca, bus 42 stops at the stop on Segner Square.

DKV