Students were sexually harassed by the child supervisor of a school in Debrecen

On Thursday, November 10, at 9:00 a.m., the council of the Debrecen Jury, led by Dr. Tamás Háger, will discuss the case in which the accused is a former child supervisor of a school in Debrecen.

In March 2022, the Debrecen Court of First Instance convicted the accused T. Gy of the crime of sexual violence by committing a sexual act with a person under the age of 12, 3 counts of sexual violence, the crime of continuous sexual coercion, and the crime of sexual abuse, as well as child pornography. He was sentenced to 9 years and 6 months in prison for the crime of felony and the crime of endangering minors and he was banned from practicing public affairs for 10 years.

In addition, the court permanently banned the man from all occupations and activities related to the education, supervision, care, and medical treatment of persons under the age of 18. The court acquitted the accused of the crime of exploitation and child prostitution.

The operative part of the judgment was publicly announced by the Debrecen Court, however, the reasoning continued in a closed hearing. The public was excluded for moral reasons and to protect the safety of minors participating in the proceedings.

The prosecutor appealed against the sentence for aggravation, and the defendant and his lawyer appealed for acquittal and mitigation. According to the facts established by the first-instance court, the accused worked as a child supervisor in a boarding school. Between 2015 and 2017, he sexually harassed students while performing his duties and responsibilities.

debreceninap.hu