Huge clouds of smoke are billowing over the Czech Republic, the Czechs are heating with waste and plastic

Due to the energy crisis, waste and plastic are being used for heating in the Czech Republic, which is harmful to health – writes napi.hu.

In many Czech households, due to the massive increase in energy prices, people have returned to the use of solid firing material, and many families burn other things besides coal and firewood, which is indicated by clouds of smoke coming from the chimneys of the houses.

Some people burn live trees, but the problem with this is that during burning most of the heat is absorbed by the evaporation of the water in them. Burning fresh wood produces combustion products that are harmful to health.

Burning household waste and plastics are even more harmful to health than heating with fresh wood, since even more dangerous air pollutants are released than the former.