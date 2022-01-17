A man from Várspércs drove into a ditch

The Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters instituted proceedings against a local resident due to a well-founded suspicion of committing an offense while driving while intoxicated. According to the investigation, the suspect was driving a car from Létavértes to Újléta on November 9, 2021, at around 4 pm, when he slipped and drove into a ditch next to the road.

Officers arriving at the scene used an alcohol probe against the driver of the vehicle, which indicated a positive value, so he was arrested. The proceedings also revealed that the driver did not have a valid driving license. Police interrogated the 52-year-old man as a suspect, and he testified.

The Vámospércs Police Station carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu