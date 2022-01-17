Proceedings are initiated against the driver in Debrecen, who collided with a locomotive

The Debrecen Police Headquarters instituted proceedings against a local resident on suspicion of negligence against the safety of railway traffic. According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving his car on the Olympic alley in Debrecen on the afternoon of May 29, 2021.

The driver, when he reached the level crossing with his car, ignored the “Stop! Priority “mandatory” sign and did not give priority to the locomotive he collided with. No personal injury occurred during the accident. Police interrogated the man as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu