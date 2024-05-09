Car collided with a train – replacement buses transport passengers between Debrecen and Sáránd

Railway traffic between Sáránd and Debrecen is suspended due to an accident.

According to Máviform’s information this morning, a car collided with the S506 train (36729) heading from Nagykereki to Debrecen in Debrecen, near the airport, at the crossing with the András cross on Vértesi út.

Twenty passengers were traveling on the train, none of them were injured. Traffic between Sáránd and Debrecen is suspended during the site investigation – expected until 9 a.m., and for this reason the railway company will order replacement buses.

On the Debrecen-Nagykereki line, we can expect longer journey times and shorter or canceled flights.

hajdupress.hu

MÁV