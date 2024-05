Fuel prices will continue to fall from Friday, holtankoljak.hu learned.



As they write, the wholesale price of gasoline will cost HUF 8 less, while gas stations will pay HUF 5 less for diesel. If this change is also implemented at the wells, we can refuel at the following average prices in the second half of the week:

95 gasoline: HUF 616/liter, diesel: HUF 607/liter

– the specialist portal calculated.