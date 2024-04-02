A one-day motorway sticker can be bought in Hungary

From April 1, a daily e-sticker can be bought, and it can be bought for motorcycles at a discounted price – the National Toll Payment Service PLC (NÚSZ) informed MTI.

It was written that the road use authorization will be valid for one calendar day specified by the customer, from 0:00 to 24:00, and will be used on the entire domestic toll road network.

The daily e-sticker can be purchased in advance or on the day of use, however, it is important that if the day of purchase and validity coincide, the daily sticker provides road use authorization from the exact date of purchase, not retroactively.

The gross price of the daily sticker ranges from HUF 2,570 (approx. 6.87 EUR) to HUF 5,150 (approx. 13.76 EUR) in the various fee categories. From April 1, it will be available for purchase at NÚSZ Zrt.’s customer service offices and on its online interface, as well as at nemzetiutdij.hu.

NÚSZ asked motorists that those who do not buy their daily e-sticker directly from the company, e.g. at nemzetiutdij.hu, should inquire in advance about the availability of the sticker at the planned place of purchase, as not all reseller partners will be able to buy it from April 1.