A Mother from Komló Drowned Her Two-Month-Old Child

A young mother drowned her two-month-old son in Komló, police reported on police.hu on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Baranya County Police Headquarters, the 28-year-old local woman is suspected of drowning her two-month-old son in the bathtub on Monday afternoon. The child was found by his grandparents, who immediately dialed the emergency number, but the ambulances could not save the baby’s life.



Police arrested the mother on the spot, then took her to the police station and interrogated her as a suspect, they detained her after her detailed confession and initiated her arrest.



The Baranya County Police Headquarters is investigating the woman for the murder of a person under the age of fourteen, and the circumstances of the crime are being investigated with the assistance of experts.

police.hu