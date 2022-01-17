Don’t feed waterfowl in Debrecen! Never!

Every day we can meet well-intentioned, but terribly ignorant people at Lake Békás in Debrecen, who feed the aquatic animals with bread and other food that is not for birds.

Through the example of an unfortunate swan, the Mályi Bird Rescue Station is trying to draw attention again to how much trouble we can do.

In the picture above, the bread-fed swan’s wings are distorted and crippled for eternal life due to inadequate food, calcium and phosphorus shifts, and intake of protein-rich food and a sudden increase in muscle mass. They are not in need of human help. They don’t need to be force-fed, so they stay in the lakes and then really freeze on a cold night. Whatever they give them to eat will only make their situation worse and will easily recur the same as a few years ago when the swan tried to leave the lake but fell far to the ground and smashed itself. Not to mention that if a lot of birds crowd on a free surface of water, it can also help spread bird flu.

What does human food cause in birds?

Feeding them bread and baked goods: Inflammation of the intestine (leading to destruction), angel wings disease, calcium-phosphorus shift (which will make the bird flightless, its wings distorted, crippled for eternity, out of order of nature, unable to raise chicks, death). organic matter content increases, water rises.

Feeding them corn and wheat: Upset of the intestinal flora, the bird eats nothing but this, sudden weight gain, which makes it difficult to fly or fly, the risk of injury is higher during the flight, the bird does not leave the lake where it freezes, then we can cut the bird out of the ice. Stop marching. More birds can come to the lake, which can spread bird flu and other diseases. Fermented corn and wheat cause digestive problems. If the bird starts to migrate in winter, it will lose weight suddenly due to less food, which will strain the bird and lead to death.

Feeding them breadcrumbs, chips, etc .: Death.

Swans do not eat bread, baked goods, corn, wheat, sunflowers in nature. Their food in nature is completely different.

Feeding waterfowl just kills them or makes them crippled.

debreceninap.hu