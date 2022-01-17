“Teach for Hungary” again! program at the University of Debrecen

Within the framework of the mentoring course, 108 students of the University of Debrecen mentored a total of 525 seventh-graders and eighth-graders in 12 primary schools of Hajdú-Bihar county in 2021/22. in the first semester of the academic year. The program will continue this spring.

Within the framework of the “Teach for Hungary” program, the students helped the primary school students to choose their careers and studies, provided lifestyle advice, took part in cultural events together and organized excursions.

Students are involved in mentoring from more and more faculties and in increasing numbers.

Due to the epidemic situation, the program took place online for three semesters, which could be re-launched in September last year.

hirek.unideb.hu