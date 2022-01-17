Candidates for the Faculty of Humanities can choose from a number of courses

Bachelor’s, master’s and teacher training, as well as specialized in-service training are also available for those wishing to continue their studies at the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, where students can also pursue doctoral studies after graduating.

High school graduates can apply for 17 full-time and correspondence courses, including 19 courses and 13 teacher training courses. The faculty can learn a total of 14 languages, seven of which students can study as a full culture, ie basic (English, French, Dutch, Latin, German, Italian, Russian), as well as Polish and Finnish as part-time courses. Other languages, such as Spanish, Chinese and Japanese, take the form of specializations and language courses. After the basic period, 19 master’s programs await the graduates, and thanks to the doctoral schools operating here, it is also possible to obtain a Ph.D. degree.

The Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen currently has 2,700 students. National cultures, history, ethnography, the Hungarian teaching program and community organization are very popular, but the applied social sciences, sociology, philosophy and communication also attract many students to the University of Debrecen. One of the most popular courses is psychology, where – according to the plans – students can get involved not only in the research of human-human, but also in human-robot relationships.

Admission to the Faculty of Humanities, which also trains prospective teachers of important graduation subjects – Hungarian, history, foreign language – can only be obtained if you have a high-level graduation degree.

Erasmus links with 83 countries are available to expand your language skills and international experience, but you can also study in the US, Canada or even China.

