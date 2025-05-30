University of Debrecen wins Student-Friendly University of the Year award at the National Higher Education Awards

The University of Debrecen was named Student-Friendly University of the Year at the inaugural Higher Education Awards Gala, where Chancellor Zoltán Bács also received a ministerial special award in recognition of his professional achievements. The event, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, honored Hungarian universities across eight categories.

Held for the first time, the ministry’s gala celebrated higher education institutions in Hungary with a ceremony at the Várkert Bazár in Budapest. Awards were presented based on excellence in areas such as sports performance, innovation, family- and student-friendly operations, international relations, successful recruitment campaigns, charitable initiatives, and support for culture and the arts. Winners in each category received a 10 million HUF prize to be used for student-centered purposes.

The University of Debrecen was nominated in five categories: innovation, family-friendly operations, outstanding sports performance, cultural and arts support, and student-friendly operations—winning the award in the latter.

The award recognized efforts including modern dormitory rooms, state-of-the-art libraries, multi-functional learning centers, and an eco-friendly campus bike-sharing system that supports sustainable transport. The university’s popular opening event, yoUDay, draws massive crowds each year at Nagyerdei Stadium, while Sárgulás, a traditional graduation celebration, sees final-year students parading through Debrecen in folk attire on horse-drawn carriages. With an active cultural life, the university aims to ensure that every student finds their own community.

Accepting the award, Chancellor Zoltán Bács emphasized that the University of Debrecen is a community where people are always at the center:

“First, I want to thank those who created this award. I also thank our university community—it’s their achievement too. Being nominated in five categories proves that our results are visible even from afar. I congratulate every institution and winner here today. While we’ve received a student-friendly award, we’re friends to all—especially to people. Higher education is a great human resource factory, and even as we embrace AI, it’s still people at the center. That’s why universities are the biggest economic multipliers—not by creating economic results directly, but by influencing everyone else’s. Our decisions are always value-driven, and it’s an incredible honor to be named Hungary’s most student-friendly university.”

Shortly after, Bács returned to the stage to receive the Ministerial Special Award for his dedication and service to the University of Debrecen and Hungarian higher education.

In his address, Minister Balázs Hankó praised the chancellor’s versatility and commitment, calling the University of Debrecen a flagship institution in the national higher education landscape:

“The new university model was pioneered in Debrecen. Professor Zoltán Bács is the engine of the university’s economy, a passionate supporter of sports—especially DEAC—and a lover of culture. His powerful singing voice fills the Nagyerdei Stadium. He’s both a partner and friend in advancing Hungarian universities.”

Emotionally moved, Chancellor Bács shared the moment with his university:

“I send this message to Debrecen and everywhere our university is present—this is something we achieved together. It’s not mine, it’s ours.”

The University of Debrecen also featured prominently in the gala program, with performances from DEAC cheerleaders, and singers and musicians from the university’s Institute of Light Music, including a special appearance by their teacher, Kati Wolf.

(unideb.hu)