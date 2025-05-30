Debreceni Egyetem deepens U.S. ties with Indiana’s top universities

Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen, met with Diego Morales, Secretary of State of Indiana, to discuss expanding the partnership between the University of Debrecen and higher education institutions in the U.S. state of Indiana. The meeting also covered the university’s new international collaborations and its corporate partnerships.

During his visit to Hungary in April last year, Morales offered to help establish partnerships between Indiana’s universities and the University of Debrecen, particularly in launching scientific collaborations and student mobility programs. At the recent meeting, they reviewed the progress made since then.

Key topics included Debrecen’s strong corporate ties, the international student community at the university, and the structure of its English-language programs. Rector Szilvássy also presented the latest research achievements.

Diego Morales was accompanied by his wife, Sidonia Nicolae — Honorary Consul of Indiana to Hungary — and Béla Kocsy, agricultural and environmental attaché at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

It was noted that Indiana is open to welcoming students from Debrecen not only in agricultural, medical, and pharmaceutical sciences, but also in a variety of other fields. Broadening the partnership would be mutually beneficial and open new opportunities for both students and researchers at the University of Debrecen.

Morales emphasized that three of Indiana’s forty higher education institutions — Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, and Indiana University — rank among the world’s leading universities.

Béla Kocsy explained that the goal is to extend Debrecen’s U.S. connections — which already include strong ties with the University of South Dakota and Purdue University — to additional states and institutions.

Joining the American delegation was Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto, Louisiana’s Secretary of Environmental Quality and honorary citizen of the University of Debrecen. She held talks with Endre Harsányi, the university’s Vice-Rector for Agricultural and Food Science Development.

Both Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto and Diego Morales also participated in the CPAC Hungary conference, where they visited the University of Debrecen’s exhibition stand and met with university representatives.

