The main building of the Clinical Center in festive lights

As part of the anticipation of Advent, the main building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, the park and the professors’ sculpture composition were also festively illuminated. Those interested can admire the lights every day in person and on the Clinic Center’s website.

The decorative lighting was switched on on December 3, the first Sunday of Advent. The renovated building, the beautified park and the restored work of Imre Kossuth award-winning sculptor Imre Varga, the Professors sculpture group, are decorated with festive lights every day between 4:30 PM and 10:00 PM.

If interested parties are unable to view the decorative lighting in person, they can also admire the renovated building and park with the help of the webcam service available on the website of the Clinical Center, showing the Nagyerdei Campus from a bird’s eye view.

(unideb.hu)

