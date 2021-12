The University of Debrecen is looking forward to seeing its visitors at the Advent Concert of the Brass Band of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen on Monday, December 13th, 2021 at 4 pm in the Liszt Hall (Debrecen, Nagyerdei Blvd. 82).

Conductors: teachers and students of the conductor-brass band conductor department.

Admission is free!

The event will be held in compliance with current epidemiological regulations.

