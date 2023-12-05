Agricultural universities build a common knowledge base – the agreement was signed in Debrecen

The basis of our competitiveness is knowledge, this is the greatest value in the 21st century – emphasized István Jakab, the vice-president of the Parliament, at the external meeting of the Agricultural Cabinet of the University of Debrecen held in the Parliament on Friday, where the three domestic agricultural universities and one research institute concluded alliance and cooperation agreements.



The agricultural society expects young specialists with prepared, applicable and in-depth knowledge, since in the 21st century, modern knowledge is the basis of our competitiveness – said István Jakab, the Vice-President of the Parliament, in his greeting at the meeting of the Agricultural Cabinet.

He added that as the president of the Association of Hungarian Farmers’ Associations and Farmers’ Cooperatives (MAGOSZ), it is a special pleasure that the three universities and the research institute want to build together in the future.

There is a new situation, a new way of life, a new outlook has appeared, and we are facing new challenges. This can only be met with modern, innovative knowledge, the old methods must be forgotten, and knowledge, experience, and practice adapted to the challenges of the age are needed, which is why today’s deliberations and collaborations are of great importance

– emphasized István Jakab.

At a meeting chaired by Endre Harsányi, the vice chancellor for sector development responsible for the development of agricultural and food science at the University of Debrecen, the two leading higher education institutions of the sector, the University of Debrecen and the Hungarian University of Agricultural and Life Sciences, concluded a federal cooperation agreement.

Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, emphasized that the agreement has strategic importance, as we can effectively respond to the challenges of our time by connecting the knowledge bases. Zoltán Szilvássy highlighted the health industry focus of the University of Debrecen, thanks to which, in addition to agricultural science, it can contribute to joint work with its outstanding medical, clinical and pharmaceutical values.

According to Csaba Gyuricza, rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, this is not a simple cooperation, but a federal cooperation agreement, which expresses that two higher education institutions on Hungarian soil cover the entire area of agriculture.

In connection with the signing of the research and development cooperation agreement with Széchenyi István University, Zoltán Szilvássy recalled the stages of the joint work that has been going on for decades, indicating that the signing of the current contract is only a confirmation of the well-functioning relationship.

Ferenc Friedler, rector of Szent István University, pointed out that competition and cooperation are present in higher education, but at the same time, you can look at agriculture as an example, as the most effective system of competing, yet cooperating actors.

At the meeting, UD signed a cooperation agreement with the Institute of Agricultural Economics. On behalf of the university, the dean of the Faculty of Economics, Veronika Fenyves, and the director of the Institute of Economics, István Szűcs, summarized the results of the relationship so far. Pál Goda, the director of AKI, emphasized that the efficiency of cooperation with the University of Debrecen has been proven over the past twenty years, many joint types of research are underway, and they also cooperate in the training of Ph.D. students. It sees the University of Debrecen as a strategic partner in terms of labor supply and quality higher education.

The participants of the cabinet meeting also agreed on the public discussion of several new applications for the establishment and initiation of specializations. In agreement with the sector players, they classified the new majors as filling gaps and assured the University of Debrecen of their support in the process of establishing and starting the veterinary engineering (BSc) and food hygiene engineering (MSc) training.

Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, highlighted that the institution has already been working for years on the creation of the two new courses, and at the same time called the conclusion of consultations with professional organizations and legislators crucial, so that the new professionals are truly in line with industry expectations and have the appropriate legal authorizations for them after graduation.

The parties were assured of their support for the initiative by the chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the University of Debrecen, György Kossa and member of the board of trustees, Tibor Szólláth, the vice-president responsible for environmental sustainability of the National Chamber of Agricultural Economy, and Tamás Éder, the other vice-president responsible for the food industry of NAK. Member of the board of trustees of the MATE Foundation.

At the meeting, György Zsolt Papp, the Deputy Secretary of State responsible for the implementation of rural development programs at the Ministry of Agriculture, gave a presentation entitled Preparation for the 2024 Common Agricultural Policy (KAP) program.

The board also added a new member, the board unanimously supported the membership of the CEO of the Nagisz Group, Herman Kovács. In his justification, András Jávor, chief adviser to the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, highlighted that the company manager was recommended to the board by Benedek Fülöp, the chairman of the board of the company group, so the membership of the Agrárkabinet already covers the entire sector.

(unideb.hu)