Woman Hit and Killed By Train in Debrecen

A train hit and killed a person between Debrecen-Csapókert and Apafa on Tuesday, Mávinform reported on its social media page.

The Nyírség IC heading from the Nyugati railway station to Nyíregyháza hit a woman who died on the spot. Trains will run on one track between Debrecen and Apafa until the site investigation is completed, the journey time may increase by 20-40 minutes on the Záhony main line and the Debrecen-Mátészalka line.

According to the information provided by the disaster management, about sixty passengers of the train were helped by the Debrecen firefighters to transfer to another train.

