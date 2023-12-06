Mediterranean Cyclone Causes Snowfall – In Some Places 30 CM May Occur

Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Mediterranean Cyclone Causes Snowfall – In Some Places 30 CM May Occur

On Wednesday morning, the sky will be cloudy. It will mostly snow in Transdanubia, snow, sleet, and temporary sleet may also fall in the central part of the country.

 

In the afternoon, as the precipitation zone moves eastward, we can expect snowfall in the central part of the country. In the eastern part of the country, however, rain and snow will be more typical. Air movement remains weak. The highest temperature can be between -2 and +5 degrees.

At night, it can mostly snow in the central part of the country, but in the eastern regions, snow and even sleet may occur. In the morning, the minimum temperature can be between -2 and +3 degrees.

Overall, we can expect snow in several places on Wednesday. The rainfall is expected to last until Thursday afternoon.

 

