Hungary Records 11,392 New Covid Cases, 46 Fatalities Last Week

National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Records 11,392 New Covid Cases, 46 Fatalities Last Week

Fully 11,392 new Covid-19 cases were registered last week, while 46 people died in connection with the virus, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday in a round-up of last week’s data.

 

Altogether 6,418,057 have been vaccinated, with 6,204,361 having received a second shot, 3,897,091 a third, and 344,798 a fourth. Fully 2,094,142 Covid cases have been registered in Hungary since the start of the outbreak and 47,503 have died. Currently there are 32,464 active infections and 1,166 Covid patients are hospitalised, 18 intubated on a ventilator. So far 2,014,175 people have made a recovery.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Census to Start on October 1st

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 11,392 New Covid Cases, 46 Fatalities Last Week

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Researchers’ Night to Offer Record Number of Programs

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *