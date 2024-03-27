A little girl has passed away, bringing the death toll from Sunday’s rally accident to five

The death toll from the accident at the Esztergom-Nyerges Rally has risen to five, the Komárom-Esztergom County Police Headquarters announced on police.hu.

During Sunday’s race between Lábatlan and Bajót, a vehicle drifted off the road and drove into the spectators. Four people died on the spot, two suffered life-threatening injuries, five suffered serious injuries, and one person was slightly injured.

According to the police on Tuesday, one person with life-threatening injuries died in the hospital. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in criminal proceedings with the involvement of experts.

We stand bewildered and in mourning before Sunday’s victims! We haven’t even realized what happened!

We prayed for a little girl for whom the doctors have been fighting for days, unfortunately without success. She gave up the fight this morning! It is an immeasurable grief, but at the same time, listening to the statements, we feel anger, we are trying to get answers to why and how. There are no words! As a father, and a sports manager, my heart breaks, we share the grief of the relatives!

– Oláh Gyárfás, former president of the Hungarian National Motorsport Association, wrote on his Facebook page.