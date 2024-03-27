Sziget: Halsey, Liam Gallagher, Skrillex and many more

Sziget has announced new stars who will be performing there this summer. Among the 50 performers just announced are Liam Gallagher, touring with Oasis’ first LP, one of the most diverse and successful artists of his generation, Halsey, who promises a new album this year, Skrillex, who has won 8 Grammys, and is one of the most outstanding pop’n’soul of the 21st century. singer Janelle Monáe, Raye, who performed an amazing performance at this year’s Brit Awards, or Spotify billionaire Tom Odell.

Perhaps Sziget’s star line-up has never been so diverse, from the announcement so far we already know, for example, that the most current producer of modern electronic pop music, Fred again.., the icon of contemporary pop with the most unique voice, Sam Smith, the key figure of British hip-hop, Stormzy will perform on the Main Stage. , the superstar DJ Martin Garrix, known for his huge shows, or Louis Tomlinson, known for one of the most successful boy bands of all time, One Direction, and of course many others.

“We will continue with the names just announced, but we have not yet finished the line from which everyone can choose to their liking,” began Tamás Kádár, the main organizer of Sziget, with the latest announcement. “For example, we managed to invite Liam Gallagher to a festival performance, who, as part of a special tour, will perform Oasis’ debut album, released 30 years ago, Definitely Maybe, according to the singer, the most important album of the ’90s – mostly in solo concerts – on the occasion of the anniversary,” said Kádár. Continuing the series, the new announcement reveals that Halsey, one of the most versatile performers of her generation, will be performing on the Sziget – this year as a rare, or perhaps the only European concert. The singer, known for her distinctive singing voice, has been awarded many awards, including three Billboard Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, an American Music Award and three Grammy nominations. Earlier in his post on Instagram, it was also revealed that he is working on a new record this year, as he wrote, he has “a lot to say” and is looking forward to releasing music in the new year.

“We are also expecting the electronic music Grammy record holder, arena and festival main performer, Skrillex, on the Main Stage this year,” said Kádár. Recently, Skrillex has collaborated with forward-thinking and avant-garde celebrities such as Fred Again or Four Tet, with great success. What a lucky coincidence that the members of the electronic music “dream team” are performing at our festival on the same day, the closing day of Sziget; Skrillex will be followed by Fred again.. on the Main Stage, and then Four Tet will start on the Revolut Stage,” added the main organizer, hinting at a lot. He also said that Janelle Monáe, one of the most outstanding pop’n’soul singers of the 21st century, is also a best-selling author, fashion icon and actor, whose latest, highly successful album was released last year. Janelle Monáe’s 4th album The Age of Pleasure was nominated in two categories at this year’s Grammys, making Monáe a total of 10 nominees for the most prestigious music award. In addition, his first book, The Memory Librarian, published in 2022, debuted on the New York Times bestseller list, and we have seen his role in several films.

We are also expecting the singer-songwriter Raye, who made history at this year’s Brit Awards, by breaking the record for the number of nominations collected by an artist in one year. In addition, he bagged six of the seven nominations, breaking the records of Adele, Harry Styles and Blur. Tom Odell, who burst into the public consciousness with his song Another Love, which has already been played on Spotify for about 2.3 billion times, will also arrive on the Sziget Festival. And there on the Main Stage will be the multi-billion-streamed, legendary arena-filling, platinum-certified Los Angeles rock band LANY, or Yves, known for his experimental, avant-garde musical styles combining rock, electronica and psychedelic music Also a tumor. But beyond the Main Stage, there is also plenty of musical treats to choose from, so for example, the latest announcement features Marc Rebillet, known for his improvisational funk and hip-hop electronic music and his free-flowing, humorous lyrics.

In addition to the Main Stage, Sziget’s announcement also lists new names among the performers of the Revolut Stage, the Bolt Party Arena and the Colosseum. Here’s the full line-up: Liam Gallagher, Halsey, Skrillex, Janelle Monáe, Raye, Tom Odell, LANY, Yves Tumor, Marc Rebillet and in ABC order: Anfisa Letyago, Apashe with Brass Orchestra, Archie Hamilton, Ari Abdul, Camo & Krooked b2b Luude, Charlie Sparks, Colyn, Dyen, Editors, Enrico Sangiuliano, Franc Moody DJ set, Goldband, Job Jobse, Kevin de Vries, KI/KI live, Kiasmos live, Lachesi, Len Faki, Loco Dice, LP Giobbi, Lucia Lu, Mannequin Pussy, MØ, Modeselektor, Neil Frances, Nico Moreno, NTO live, Rebūke, Sam Paganini, Sarah Story, Sven Väth, Teezo Touchdown, Tinlicker live, Tkay Maidza, Venerus, VICTORIA, Whipped Cream … and more is coming soon.

(Sziget Festival)