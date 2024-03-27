Mandatory mask use has ended at the Debrecen clinic, but not in all departments

Bácsi Éva

As a result of the favorable development of the epidemiological indicators, the mandatory use of masks on all three campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center ceased as of March 26, i.e. Tuesday.

However, it is still necessary to use a mask covering the nose and mouth in the intensive care units of the Clinical Center, the Infectious Diseases Clinic, as well as in clinical units treating (immunosuppressed) patients with immune system dysfunction, and in individual cases in all departments where the director of the clinic orders it.

(unideb.hu)

