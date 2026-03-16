International Food Day 2026 to bring global flavors to Debrecen

One of Debrecen’s most colorful student events is set to return this spring. The International Food Day 2026, organized by the International Student Union – ISU Debrecen, will take place on April 24, 2026, offering visitors a chance to taste dishes from around the world in a single location.

The festival will be held at the Nagyerdei Stadion Event Square, where international students and community members will present traditional foods representing more than 30 countries. According to the event description, organizers are planning to serve over 20,000 portions of food, making it one of the largest international culinary gatherings in the city.

Beyond food, the event will also highlight Debrecen’s diverse international student community. Visitors can expect live performances, music, and cultural shows, featuring singers, bands, and performers representing different cultures.

The event has attracted thousands of visitors in previous years. Organizers estimate that around 5,000 people attended the festival last year, and a similar turnout is expected again in 2026.

Students from across Hungary may also take part. International scholarship students, including those studying in Budapest, Szeged, and Pécs, are expected to travel to Debrecen for the event.

After the daytime programs, celebrations will continue with an after-party running until 4 a.m., offering participants a chance to socialize and celebrate the multicultural spirit of the community.

More details at the Facebook event.