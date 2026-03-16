EVE Power Hungary and VOSZ form a strategic partnership to strengthen the local supply chain in Debrecen

EVE Power Hungary and the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Debrecen aimed at strengthening the local supplier network and supporting the integration of small and medium-sized enterprises into the global electromobility industry.

According to a company statement sent to the Hungarian news agency, the agreement focuses on helping local SMEs find opportunities as suppliers and subcontractors, as well as supporting business networking. VOSZ will connect EVE Power with relevant local service providers through its extensive professional network.

Debrecen is home to many small and medium-sized companies that already supply Western European and other international firms, and EVE Power plans to build on this strong professional base when developing its local partnerships.

Zhang Huanting, managing director of EVE Power Hungary, emphasized that one of the company’s main goals is to work with local suppliers wherever possible, strengthening the domestic value chain.

Károly Balogh, head of VOSZ’s Hajdú-Bihar county organization, added that the association’s MultiMentor program aims to help competitive Hungarian companies become part of value-creating multinational business environments.

EVE Power Hungary is the Hungarian subsidiary of EVE Energy, one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, with production facilities and commercial offices in 14 countries.

The company is building its first European manufacturing plant in Debrecen with an investment of about HUF 400 billion, where it will produce next-generation cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells mainly for the electric vehicle industry.

Following a test production phase, mass production is expected to begin in 2027. The Debrecen facility will place strong emphasis on strict environmental standards and the employment of local workers, according to the statement.

(MTI)