The Cekker store in Debrecen won an award

The first non-packaging store in Hajdú-Bihar county, the Cekker store in Debrecen, received the 2021st award in the world of excellence.

Nowadays, when environmental awareness is already popping up, it is not yet common. When we talk a lot about the environment, we don’t do so much about it. When pollution is very significant on a global scale, yet the protection of our environment is most often pushed into the background during profit-making, it is a very good feeling to meet people and business owners where environmental awareness is of paramount importance.

At the Cekker store, you can buy everything you need in a waste-free household without packaging waste, weighed in your own container, and at an affordable price. It also plays a big role in reducing food waste, as consumers can only buy as much as they need. And in doing so, they encourage people to waste less.

The owner of the Cekker store, Veronika Kálmán, was rewarded for her business activities and her role in environmentally conscious shopping by the Flourish and Prosper Foundation, Show a good example! campaign. The award was presented by Antónia Novák, the president of the foundation, who highlighted:

“In business, being an environmentally conscious example is also important because it can motivate a wide range of customers and business partners to do the same in their shopping habits or commercial and business practices. While sometimes an individual may mistakenly underestimate how important he or she is in protecting the Earth, a good commercial, business, or individual example can tell him or her that his or her conduct and individual responsibility are important. ”

As Veronika Kálmán also mentioned on her Facebook page, “The mission and activities of the Cekker store are parallel to the goal of the Show a good example campaign, which is nothing more than to make positive examples widely known in society.”

With his shop, Veronika Kálmán deserves to set a good example! this purpose of the campaign, as well as the fact that positive examples can have an inspiring power to set an example for others. While at the time of the birth of the Cekker store there were only three similar stores in Hungary, over the years we can now find almost 80 non-packaging stores nationwide.

debreceninap.hu