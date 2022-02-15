Terrible scene on Highway 4

The scene takes place between Kenderes and Püspökladány, which the Budapest Motorists’ Association received from a reader.

The shocking incident took place last summer, on 14 August 2021, at 12:40 pm, on main road 4, after the settlement of Kenderes, heading towards Püspökladány. The irresponsible overtaking of a truck almost became a huge tragedy. Several people came face to face, which prevented the driver from completing the overtaking he had begun. The car in front of him pulled down and the one behind him completely got off the road to avoid the accident. It is a real miracle, just as a road sign is being avoided, so there was practically no even more material damage – read the description of the video.

All that can be added is that the red vehicle that the truck intended to overtake is also a thick goose, as it seems that you can only find the accelerator pedal if you want to pass it.

debreceninap.hu