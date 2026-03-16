This year’s MBH Bank Gourmet Festival focuses on Hungarian flavors and dishes

Instead of late May, the MBH Bank Gourmet Festival will be held this year from June 4–7 at the Millenáris, with a special focus on Hungarian countryside, local flavors, and traditional dishes.

According to a statement from the organizers on Wednesday, the festival will feature around a hundred exhibitors, dozens of programs, and tastings for visitors interested in high-quality gastronomy and culinary experiences.

Exhibiting restaurants will present the distinctive flavors, ingredients, and dishes of rural Hungary according to their own vision and creativity.

More countryside restaurants will be represented than usual: returning participants include Anyukám mondta, the only two-Michelin-star rural restaurant Platán, and the Bib Gourmand-rated Iszkor. For the first time, the festival will host the green Michelin-star Villa Kabala and Papi, which is considered the rural “sibling” of the one-Michelin-star Babel Budapest.

“The Hungarian countryside is not a passing trend but a permanent value that must not only be preserved but also made more visible,” said Richárd Nemes, the festival’s main organizer, in the statement.

Celebrating Hungarian cuisine also inspired a new festival venue, where renowned chefs will prepare different classic rural dishes in limited quantities each day, including Baja-style fish soup, Karcag lamb stew, rooster stew, and contemporary goulash.

For those seeking learning and professional knowledge, the Gourmet Academy will once again offer free lectures, workshops, and tastings related to the theme. Sunday will be family day, and visitors under 18 years old can enter for free, as noted in the organizers’ announcement.

(MTI)