Traffic accident on Mikepércsi Road in Debrecen

Firefighters were called to the scene of a car accident on Mikepércsi Road (Highway 47) near Dobogó Street in Debrecen.

Two passenger vehicles were involved in the collision. Both cars had two passengers each, all of whom managed to exit the vehicles without assistance.

Debrecen’s professional firefighting unit is on-site to disconnect the power supply of one of the vehicles.

Drivers in the area are advised to expect traffic restrictions as emergency services manage the scene.

Location: Debrecen, Mikepércsi Road

(hajdu.katasztrofavedelem.hu)