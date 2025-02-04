Complete road closure on Vértesi Road in Debrecen

Construction of a power line is ongoing on Vértesi Road. The work is progressing according to the planned schedule. Starting from February 3, the construction will continue with a full road closure.

As part of the infrastructure development, the water utility pipeline construction on István Street has reached its final stage, with a completion deadline of February 20, 2025, according to the contractor’s information. However, unforeseen circumstances (e.g., weather difficulties, discovered soil conditions) may affect the project timeline.

The section between the southern entrance road to the wastewater treatment plant and Basahalom Street will be fully closed during construction. The work began on February 3, 2025 (Monday) and is expected to continue until June 30, 2025.

To access the AKSD Ltd. Regional Waste Treatment Plant, the route via Main Road 4 – Szováti Road – Sárga Dűlő – landfill access road should be used. Road signs and yellow direction boards will be placed at the affected intersections to indicate the road closure and diversion routes.

The Debrecen local government requests that drivers pay extra attention and follow the temporary traffic regulations on the affected road sections.

(Debreceni Nap)