The stormy wind stretched the roof sheet on the building of the county police department on the corner of Kossuth utca Újházi Ede utca – our reader reported.

Firefighters were already working in the area when the photo was taken. Specialists removed the damaged piece, which could also endanger pedestrian traffic.

According to disaster management, the firefighters were alerted to 24 incidents from 4 am until 1 pm on Saturday.

debreceninap.hu