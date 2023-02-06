Earthquakes in Turkey have killed at least 912 people – our article is constantly updated

At least 284 dead and 2,323 were injured in the early morning earthquakes in Turkey, which affected 10 provinces, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said at a press conference in Ankara on Monday.

Oktay also reported that at least 1,710 buildings collapsed in the disaster. He also explained that 78 aftershocks have been registered so far, three of which exceeded magnitude 6, and the strongest was magnitude 6.6.

According to the data of the Turkish Disaster Management, at 4:17 local time, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 occurred in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province in southern Turkey, which was followed by a 6.4 earthquake in the Nurdagi district of Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkey at 4:26 a.m., followed by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in the Islahiye area of Gaziantep at 4:36 p.m.

Putin offered help to Erdogan and Assad during the earthquake

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered help to his Turkish and Syrian official partners for the rescue work after the earthquake on Monday, the Kremlin’s press service announced on Monday.

According to information from Moscow, Putin expressed his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone for the victims of the natural disaster and expressed Russia’s readiness to help. The Russian leader had a similar exchange of views with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that it is ready to send two Il-76 aircraft carrying rescue teams to Turkey to deal with the consequences of the earthquake in the Gaziantep province. On the instructions of the head of the ministry, Aleksandr Kurenkov, a hundred specialists of the ministry’s Centrospasz air mobility unit were put on standby.

Russian rescue organizations have already participated in post-earthquake work in Turkey. The most serious of the disasters so far happened in 1999.

The command of the Russian forces stationed in Syria announced that the earthquake did not cause any damage to the Russian military facilities there.

Katalin Novák expressed her condolences to the families of the victims affected by the earthquake in Turkey

The President of the Republic, Katalin Novák, expressed her condolences to the families of the victims affected by the earthquake in Turkey, the Sándor Palace told MTI on Monday.

According to the information, in a letter sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Katalin Novák assured the relatives of the victims and the Turkish people of her sympathy.

It was also announced that Hungary offered immediate help for the rescue work.

NATO and EU leaders assured Turkey and Syria of their support

The leaders of the European Union and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured Turkey and Syria of their support for the earthquake, and the EU announced that EU rescue teams have already left for the region.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, expressed his solidarity in his Twitter message and announced that the allies are mobilizing support for Turkey, which was hit by the earthquake.

“We express our full solidarity with our ally, Turkey, following the terrible earthquake,” said the NATO Secretary General, adding that he had contacted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu.

In her message, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed the EU’s full solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria. He said: European support is already on its way to the region. The EU is ready to provide additional assistance, added the president of the EU Commission.

In his message, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, which brings together the leaders of the member states, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Finally, he expressed the solidarity of the European Union.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, emphasized in her message that Europe stands by the people of Turkey and Syria in these difficult moments.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wrote: the EU is ready to help and sympathizes with the people of Turkey and Syria.

Janez Lenarcic, the EU commissioner responsible for crisis management, said in a Twitter message that following the morning earthquake, the European Union activated the EU civil protection mechanism and is coordinating the dispatch of rescue teams from Europe through its emergency coordination center. The rescue units of the Netherlands and Romania are already on their way, added the EU Commissioner.

Several strong earthquakes rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, the largest earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale. The earthquake has killed hundreds of people and injured thousands in both Turkey and Syria.

Péter Szijjártó: Hungary offered its help in the rescue after the earthquake in Turkey

Hungary offered its help in the rescue after the earthquake in Turkey, so if the local authorities require it, a unit of 50 people will immediately set out to help search for survivors, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Monday.

According to the ministry’s statement, the head of the ministry expressed concern about the news coming from Turkey, according to which hundreds of people lost their lives and thousands were injured in the earthquake that shook ten provinces.

“The Turkish nation is a friend of Hungary and the Hungarian nation. It is natural that we stand by our Turkish friends even in this trouble, and we help in whatever way we can,” he stated.

“The Minister of the Interior contacted his Turkish counterpart, and Hungary offered a unit with significant experience in search and rescue,” he added.

Péter Szijjártó reported that this unit is ready to go, and if the Turks indicate their willingness to receive and where they expect help, then the team will set off immediately.

“We hope that these efforts will be successful and that we will be able to prevent a large increase in the number of victims, because in such cases, after a large earthquake, there is always the danger that those under the ruins cannot be rescued in time,” he pointed out.

Therefore, Hungary is ready to help, and if the Turks indicate their readiness and need for this, the Hungarian rescue team will immediately start to provide assistance to our Turkish friends – concluded the minister.

Erdogan: there are at least 912 dead from the earthquakes

At least 912 people died and 5,385 were injured in the early morning earthquakes in Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference held at the disaster management center in Ankara on Monday.

The Turkish head of state reported that at least 2,818 buildings collapsed as a result of the earthquakes, while 2,470 people have been rescued from the ruins so far. About 9,000 people are involved in the rescue work, but their number is constantly increasing, Erdogan said, adding that 45 countries have offered help so far.

In his speech, Erdogan stated: the current one is the most serious natural disaster since the Erzincan earthquake of 1939, in which tens of thousands lost their lives in Eastern Turkey.

Viktor Orbán: Hungary stands by Turkey at this tragic moment

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed his condolences in a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the victims of the early morning earthquake and the damage suffered, and offered Hungary’s help – Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister’s press chief, informed MTI on Monday.

“It is with deep shock and regrets that I learned about the devastating earthquake that struck the southern part of Turkey, which caused significant material damage and human loss. I would also like to confirm to you that Hungary stands by Turkey at this tragic moment,” Viktor Orbán wrote.

“On this sad occasion, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, at the same time I express my hope that the Hungarian offer can contribute to the success of the rescue work,” concluded Viktor Orbán in his letter to the Turkish president.

Serbia is sending two aid teams to Turkey

Serbia is sending two rescue teams to Turkey to help the victims of the earthquake, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Monday.

The teams of twelve each, as well as liaison officers, will be tasked with clearing the ruins, moving heavy debris, rescue and search.

The Serbian president expressed his condolences to the Turkish people and said that Serbia is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the disaster-stricken country.

Romania is sending a qualified search and rescue unit to Turkey

The Romanian disaster management is sending its special unit trained for the search and rescue of survivors (RO-USAR) to Turkey to help the local authorities in rescuing the victims of the earthquake, the Romanian authorities announced on Monday.

RO-USAR soldiers, two search dogs, doctors and assistants of the emergency rescue service (SMURD), which helps in the search and rescue of survivors trapped under the rubble and has the necessary equipment, were sent by the Romanian Air Force in a Helcules C-130 and a C-27 Spartan military his plane transports him to Adana, Turkey.

The nine university students and their teachers who stayed in a hotel in the earthquake-hit Kahramanmaras and requested consular assistance from the Romanian embassy in Ankara will be brought home from Turkey on one of the military planes that will leave for Turkey early Monday afternoon.

After activating the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the Bucharest government decided to send its 58-member search and rescue team to Turkey, where the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that claimed the lives of more than a thousand people occurred on Monday morning. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and President Klaus Iohannis also expressed their solidarity and sympathy to the Turkish people in a Twitter message on Monday.

The Czech Republic sends ambulances to Turkey

The Czech Republic is sending a special rescue team of 68 people to Turkey, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky announced on Twitter on Monday morning.

According to his announcement, the group of experienced rescuers will be assembled from members of the fire departments of Prague and the Moravian-Silesian region with appropriate equipment, and is expected to fly to Turkey in the afternoon. The Turkish side has already confirmed their reception – said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Czech rescue team specializes in searching for survivors under the ruins of collapsed buildings, and also worked in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2020. The rescue team also carries specially trained dogs.

The Czech civil sector also moved, which immediately announced a collection to help the earthquake-stricken regions of Turkey and Syria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Prague knows that a Czech tourist group of about fifty members is staying in the part of Turkey affected by the earthquake, but no one was hurt. The tourists have already contacted the Czech Embassy in Ankara, which is organizing their departure from the endangered area.

Czech President Milos Zeman, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky sent condolences.

MTI

Photo: Photo: Several strong earthquakes shook the southeastern part of Turkey and northern Syria, the largest earthquake reached a magnitude of 7.8 according to the Richter scale, its epicenter was 18 kilometers deep, approximately 33 kilometers from Gaziantep. The earthquake has killed hundreds of people and injured thousands in both Turkey and Syria.