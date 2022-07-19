Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

What they failed to do twenty years ago is now happening, the two world stars have made their dream come true: they have said “I do”.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up in 2004, even though they were preparing for their wedding. Last year, almost 20 years after their separation, they found each other again and now they got married on Sunday morning. They surprised everyone with their wedding, as they tied the knot in a $92 ceremony in Las Vegas. Another interesting thing is that Jennifer Lopez also renounces her famous nickname, J-Lo, because she took her husband’s name, so she is now Jennifer Affleck.

“Bennifer” lined up with four other couples to say their vows, Index reports. J-Lo said of the ceremony:

Behind us, two people were holding hands and hugging each other. Ahead of us was a young couple who had made the three-hour drive from Victorville for their daughter’s second birthday, all wanting the same thing: to be recognized as partners and to declare their love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage.

It was a simple ceremony attended by Ben’s children and Jennifer’s twins. In the small chapel, Jennifer and Ben read their vows and then gave each other the rings.

In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. Something we’ve been dreaming about for a long time and which has finally become a reality

Jennifer Lopez noted. Some photos of their wedding have already appeared on social media, this is what the lovers looked like on the big day, who got a new chance at happiness after 20 years:

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon bennifer (@benaffleck_jenniferlopez) által megosztott bejegyzés

debreceninap.hu