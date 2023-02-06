The Tündérkör Foundation in Debrecen rescued a man who was freezing to death

An urgent alert was sent to the Tündérkör Foundation on Thursday. According to the report, the activists were called to a sick, middle-aged man living in Bocskaikert who was freezing to death and thirsty in his unheated 5 square meter house.

The wind blows through the door and window. He can’t even go to work when he’s sick, so both his life and his job are in danger. The fairies helped the middle-aged man with wood, food, and cleaning products. They also advocated seeking medical attention, hopefully, they will be successful.

debreceninap.hu