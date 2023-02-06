The Munkácsy Mihály utca stop cannot be returned to its original location

The Munkácsy Mihály utca stop cannot be moved back to its original location the Munkácsy Mihály utca stop in Debrecen is still being relocated. DKV announced that due to the complete closure of Rakovszky Dániel utca, instead of the Munkácsy Mihály utca stop, the company’s buses will continue to stop at the temporary stop in front of Hajnal utca 2.

The transfer of stops affects trolleybuses 4, 5 and 5A traveling in the direction of Víztorony utca, as well as buses 16, 19, 21, 43 and 90Y.

As we reported earlier, on January 12th, the pavement broke under a car on Rakovszky Street. Two access lines broke on the road section, which caused the asphalt to break.

Ferenc Gorján, the general manager of Debreceni Water Works Zrt., previously stated that the situation surrounding asphalting is critical, since the asphalt mixing plants will officially open in March, but they are trying to obtain material first. According to his information, it is a substantial amount.

debreceninap.hu