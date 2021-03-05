The air quality of Debrecen is objectionable

Air quality deteriorated further due to high concentrations of particulate matter.

On Friday, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) also classified the air of Putnok, Kazincbarcika, Sajószentpéter, Miskolc, Szeged and Mosonmagyaróvár as dangerous. The air in Budapest, Esztergom, Hernádszurdok and Pécs is unhealthy.

The air of 19 other settlements – Nyíregyháza, Debrecen, Oszlár, Eger, Szolnok, Salgótarján, Vác, Dorog, Tököl, Százhalombatta, Tatabánya, Székesfehérvár, Várpalota, Ajka, Győr, Sopron, Sarród, Szombathely, Szentgotthárd
However, in most of the municipalities concerned, the air quality forecast stated that improvement was expected.

The NNK has previously warned that in settlements with poor air quality, those belonging to the sensitive population (children, the chronically ill, the elderly) may experience respiratory symptoms. Symptoms of chronic respiratory disease may worsen and may require individual protection in unhealthy and unsafe settlements. They are advised to have less outdoors.

The air quality of Debrecen is objectionable

