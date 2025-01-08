CATL responds to being added to U.S. blacklist

Recently, CATL, which is building a plant in Debrecen, was added to a Pentagon list of companies suspected of collaborating with and supporting the Chinese military.

In a statement, the company responded:

“CATL has never engaged in any military-related business or activities, and the U.S. Department of Defense’s classification is a mistake.”

They added that the decision “does not impact the Debrecen investment, with construction and module production proceeding as planned.” The statement further clarified that the situation “does not restrict CATL from conducting business with entities outside the U.S. Department of Defense and is not expected to affect the company’s operations.”

The Chinese company also pledged to “proactively cooperate with the U.S. Department of Defense to address the error, including pursuing legal action if necessary.” They emphasized that this step is crucial “to protect the interests of our company and shareholders.”