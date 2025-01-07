The United States blacklisted CATL

The United States has placed Tencent, CATL, and other Chinese companies on a list that allegedly supports Beijing’s military objectives.

The U.S. Department of Defense has updated its list of Chinese companies believed to be linked to the Chinese military. Among the newly added companies are Tencent Holdings, one of China’s largest tech giants, and CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.), the world’s leading battery manufacturer, according to Reuters.

The update is part of the U.S. strategy aimed at curbing China’s technological and industrial dominance. Other companies on the list include Changxin Memory Technologies (a leading semiconductor manufacturer), Quectel Wireless Solutions (a company producing network equipment), and Autel Robotics, which manufactures drones.

Corporate responses

Tencent: The company issued a statement rejecting the listing, calling it “completely baseless.” Tencent emphasized that it is not a military supplier, and its business activities are strictly focused on civilian technologies.

CATL: The battery manufacturer, also present in Debrecen, protested the decision, stating that it has no connection to military projects, and its business operations are strictly commercial in nature.

Quectel: A company spokesperson stated that it does not cooperate with any country’s military and will request a review of the Pentagon’s decision.

Political and economic implications

Being added to the list does not automatically lead to economic sanctions, but it can cause significant reputational damage to the affected companies. Furthermore, it may put pressure on the U.S. government to impose export restrictions or financial sanctions against these companies.

The technological and military rivalry between the U.S. and China has significantly intensified in recent years. U.S. officials argue that China is increasingly using the technology sector for military purposes, including artificial intelligence, drones, and semiconductor manufacturing.

The new designation aims to prevent these companies from accessing U.S. technologies and capital markets, which could be critical for Beijing’s military modernization.