Spanish language program to be launched at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen (UD) will launch a bachelor’s program in Spanish language and literature in September, with students able to apply for the new program until February 15, the university’s Vice-Rector for Education announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Bartha Elek stated that, in addition to the new bachelor’s program, seven new master’s programs will also be offered. With this, the university will offer 73 bachelor’s programs, nearly 100 master’s programs, and six undivided programs across thirteen fields of study.

Including specialized continuing education programs, dual education, and higher education vocational programs, more than 250 courses are available in UD’s offerings, he explained.

He emphasized that the University of Debrecen offers the widest range of courses in the country, where students can study almost anything, except for military science.

With 32,000 students, including more than 7,500 foreign students, UD is not only the university with the most foreign students in Hungary but also in the Carpathian Basin. He added that last year, more than 11,000 students were admitted, making it the second most popular higher education institution in the country.

According to Bartha Elek, this is due to UD’s innovative nature, as they continuously develop their programs, allowing students to gain constantly updated, modern knowledge. Specialized continuing education programs are also tailored to meet current market demands.

He added that the university has partnerships with more than 100 foreign institutions, providing all students with the opportunity to study abroad for several months if they wish.

Ölvetiné Szabó Beáta, Director of Enrollment and Continuing Education, drew attention to the fact that students can apply online via the e-portal using Ügyfélkapu+ or the Digital Citizenship Program by February 15. She noted that applicants can directly learn about UD’s training opportunities at various faculty events.

