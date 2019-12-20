Buddy Program Recruitment 2020 Spring semester

ESN Debrecen is looking forward to welcoming their new, enthusiastic local students who would be eager to take part in a dynamic and fun atmosphere, getting to know international students and help them with their integration and stay in Debrecen.

What is the Buddy program?

The aim of the program under the motto “Students helping students”, local students of the University of Debrecen are volunteering to help the incoming Erasmus and other exchange students with the initial integration, such as: picking them up at the station, helping them to find accommodation,🏠 showing them around the city and guiding them in the official arrangements (immigration office, opening a bank account, NEPTUN system, etc).

Throughout the semester ESN Debrecen will organize events that aim to bring the buddies and the exchange students closer to each other. During their stay, Erasmus Buddies are the exchange students’ main supporters, upon whom they can always rely.

Sign up if you are interested in mentoring an exchange student, improving your language skills, and making some international friendships!

If you want to join us, you only need to submit the application form below:

https://debrecen.esn.hu/buddy_optag_application_form_2020_spring

Application deadline: 5th January 2020, 23:59

The applications are going to be evaluated after the deadline and the successful applicants are going to be invited to a personal interview. The date of the interviews are going to be between the 13th and the 17th of January 2020.

We hope we can welcome you next semester as part of this amazing team of buddies!

ESN Debrecen Team