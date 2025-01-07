Discover Hungarian culture through German-language intercultural training in Debrecen

The Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen in Debrecen invites everyone interested in exploring the Hungarian culture through an intercultural training session conducted in German. This unique opportunity offers insights into the similarities and differences between Hungarian and German cultures, fostering a better understanding and smoother interactions between the two groups.

Participants will gain valuable information about cultural and social topics specific to Debrecen, making this event an enriching experience for both locals and international visitors.

As a city where Hungarian and international cultures intersect, Debrecen provides the perfect setting for such an engaging initiative.

Event Details:

Location: Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen

4024 Batthyány Street 24, Debrecen

Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen 4024 Batthyány Street 24, Debrecen Time: January 20 18:00-19:30

January 20 18:00-19:30 Admission: Free of charge

Free of charge Who can attend: All interested visitors

Join this fascinating cultural exchange and enhance your understanding of the vibrant connections between Hungarian and German traditions!