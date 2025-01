The heart of a 16-year-old girl stopped at the entrance of a school in Szarvas. Witnesses said that all they noticed was that the girl collapsed unexpectedly.

The teachers immediately started CPR and called the ambulance. The rescue helicopter arrived at the scene and the paramedics revived the student after more than half an hour of struggle. The girl was transported by helicopter to the hospital in Békéscsaba, where they will investigate what could have caused the cardiac arrest.

