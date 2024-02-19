A Dutch woman killed her partner in a rented apartment in Budapest

A Dutch woman stabbed her partner to death in a rented apartment in district VII.- the Budapest Police Headquarters announced on police.hu on Monday.



They wrote that the police received several reports about a man who was bleeding profusely from Kazinczy Street on Monday morning. Even the rescuers could not save the life of the stabbed person, they added.

According to the announcement, a middle-aged Dutch couple got into a fight in a rented apartment, and the woman injured the man with a knife so badly that he bled to death on the spot.

The Budapest Police Headquarters opened proceedings on suspicion of murder, the woman was arrested on the spot, and her accountability is in progress, the announcement states.

(MTI)

Initial image: Crime scene investigators work at the scene of a murder in Budapest district VII. , Kazinczy Street on February 19, 2024. A Dutch woman stabbed her partner to death in a rental apartment. MTI/Zoltán Mihádák