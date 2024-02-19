Charges have been brought against the man who drunkenly hit a cyclist, drove off and then crashed his car into a ditch

The Hajdúszoboszló District Court sentenced a 27-year-old man from Hajdú-Bihar for the crime of failure to render aid and the offense of driving while intoxicated by issuing a criminal order – without a trial.

The court sentenced the defendant with no criminal record to 1 year and 10 months in prison as a cumulative penalty, the execution of which was suspended for a 2-year probationary period, and he was banned from driving on the road for 3 years.

According to the verdict, on April 9, 2023, around 11:30 a.m., the defendant was driving his car on Hajdúszová, Ady Endre Street, from Földes in the direction of Ebes. The man consumed alcoholic beverages before starting to drive. The defendant was alone in the vehicle and was wearing his seat belt. The defendant began to overtake a cyclist in front of him, in the same direction, on the right edge of the road, on Ady Endre Street, but due to his drunken inattention, he did not keep an adequate lateral distance. The defendant swept the victim away with the rearview mirror of his vehicle, who fell on the road with his bicycle. As a result of the accident, he suffered minor injuries that healed within 8 days. Although the defendant noticed the accident, he nevertheless left the scene without stopping, thereby failing to ascertain whether the fallen cyclist was injured in the accident or needed help.

The defendant eventually lost control of his vehicle in a right-hand curve on road 4804 in the direction of Hajdúszoboszló and crashed into the ditch on the right.

Based on the report from the public, the policemen dispatched to the accident from Hajdúszoboszló spotted the vehicle in the ditch, from which the accused got out at the moment of their arrival. As a result of the accident, the man suffered injuries that healed within eight days.

There is no appeal against the sentence, but a hearing can be requested within 8 days of its delivery. The court holds a preparatory session in case of a request to hold a trial.

(debrecenitorvenyszek.birosag.hu)