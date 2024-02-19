Six thousand people applied for a Junior City Card in Debrecen

These children can certainly travel for free on DKV Zrt.’s routes from April 1.

From April 1, 2024, children between the ages of 6 and 14 who are enrolled in kindergartens or students in public education institutions operating in Debrecen can travel free of charge on DKV Zrt.’s routes. The pass can also be used by children who do not have a place of residence in Debrecen, but attend kindergartens and schools operating in the city.

With the Junior City Card, eligible children can not only travel for free on DKV routes, but they can also enjoy the discounts and benefits that holders of the Debrecen City Card are also entitled to.

Children’s parents and legal representatives can apply for the Junior City Card by clicking on the Registration link here. DKV Zrt. also provides advice on the registration process on its social page, as some things need to be paid attention to.