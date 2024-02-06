Registration for Junior Debrecen City Card has started

More than 17,000 students can travel for free on DKV services from April 1. Registration for Junior Debrecen City Card began on February 5.

Thanks to the economic development of the city, we introduced the free travel discount in Debrecen for children under 14 and over 6 years of age, which provides serious support and help to the families of students studying in Debrecen. For us, the children of Debrecen always come first, but it is important that the students who choose Debrecen also feel that this city is their home, so we make this travel discount available to all students studying in educational institutions in Debrecen

– said Mayor László Papp.

As he said, an agreement was reached with twenty educational institution maintainers in the past period and a total of 17,378 students will be entitled to use the discount. The registration interface was launched on February 5, through which parents can register in a few steps. Only two data (the OM identifier and the date of birth) must be entered. Starting from the second half of March, we will deliver the junior city card to children and students in Debrecen, which will help them travel for free, explained the city manager. He added that the condition for personalizing, producing and delivering the cards to the children is that the registration starts as soon as possible, the registration is continuous, and the parents do not have to pay for the issuance of the plastic cards.

The Debrecen City Card was launched in 2020, and since then more than twenty thousand people have redeemed it, of which two thousand are the number of children who already have a city card. They do not need to apply for a new city card

– the city manager underlined.

He noted that in addition to the free travel starting on April 1, a very extensive discount system is also connected to the use of the card. The city card offers various discounts to many restaurants, confectioneries, and entertainment venues, but card holders can also visit the zoo and the Aquaticum at a discount.

(debrecen.hu)